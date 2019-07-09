News

New leader, familiar face
New leader, familiar face

  • Updated

BENTON HARBOR — There may be a new face at the helm of the Readiness Center, but the mission is the same – to give Benton Harbor parents the tools they need to give their children the best start in life they can.

Decatur man killed in Baseline Road accident

LACOTA — A 53-year-old Decatur area man died Sunday night after his vehicle went out of control on Baseline Road, struck a bridge and flipped over into a wooded area.

Sports

RedBud rebound
RedBud rebound

BUCHANAN — Eli Tomac put aside some bad recent memories at RedBud MX on Saturday.

Opinion

Letters

Take a minute to honor a great man

Letters

Let’s encourage use of electric cars

Features

Writers' conference returning to Niles

NILES — The Southwest Michigan Writers’ Conference returns to Niles this fall with a full schedule of skills-based sessions for aspiring authors.