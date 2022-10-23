Oct. 23, 2022 South Haven Tribune budget

Contact: Becky Kark, 269-637-1104 ext. 102

Cell phone: 269-547-1463

email: rebeccaburkert@yahoo.com

bburkert@southhaventribune.com

A1

Place across top of page:

221023-SH-tiah-sutton-conviction 13.5 inches

PHOTO: 221014-HP-tiah-sutton-photo

Place below top story across four left-hand columns:

221023-SH-pasta-with-pastors 18.6 inches

PHOTOS:

221023-SH-pasta-steve-smallegan (main photo)

221023-SH-pasta-fr-richard

221023-SH-pasta-anita mccormick

221023-SH-pasta-aaron-tuinenga

Place below top story across two right-hand columns:

221023-SH-food-truck-ordinance 20 inches

PHOTO: 221019-HP-fruit-street-kitchen-crowleys

A2

Place down top two left-hand columns:

LETTERS

221023-SH-letter-wehle 9.6 inches

221023-SH-letter-andrews 4.7 inches

Place below letters:

JUMPS from A1

Place across top four right-hand columns:

STAND-ALONE PHOTO

221023-SH-fire-safety-photo

Place below stand-alone photo:

221023-SH-dyckman-park-bob-stickland 15.8 inches

PHOTO: 221023-SH-bob-stickland

221023-SH-police-grant 9.1 inches

A3

Place across top of page:

221023-SH-ydc-25-years 28.2 inches

PHOTOS:

221023-SH-ydc-photo

221023-SH-ydc-brooke-hughes

Place below top story:

OBITS

221023-SH-james-newell-obit 15 inches

PHOTO: 221023-SH-james-newell-photo

 

221023-SH-caldonia-jeffries 14.1 inches

PHOTO: 221023-SH-caldonia-jeffries-photo

 

221023-SH-gordon-hull-obit 10.8 inches

PHOTO: 221023-SH-gordon-hull-photo

 

221023-SH-frank-knytych-obit 10.6 inches

PHOTO: 221023-SH-frank-knytych-photo

A5

Place across top of page:

221023-SH-volleyball-gobles-martin 14.2 inches

PHOTO: 221023-SH-volleyball-taylor-holland

Place below top story across four left-hand columns:

STAND-ALONE PHOTO

221023-SH-soccer-district-allegan

Place to the right of the stand-alone soccer photo:

221023-SH-bangor-football-bdale 5 inches

Place below stand-alone soccer photo in bottom two left-hand columns:

221023-SH-bangor-xcountry-conference 10.7 inches

221023-SH-lmc-deans-list 3.6 inches

A6

Place across top three left-hand columns:

221023-SH-community-calendar 46 inches

Place across top three right-hand columns:

221023-SH-bangor-band-honors 8.4 inches

PHOTO: 221023-SH-bangor-band-seniors

 

221023-SH-covert-twp-vacancy 6.5 inches

A4 CLASSIFIEDS

If you have space you can use the following:

STAND-ALONE PHOTO:

221023-SH-xcountry-ben-meyer

 

221023-SH-bangor-soccer-district 6.5 inches

PHOTO: 221023-SH-bangor-soccer-seniors

 

221023-SH-michigan-works-hiring-vb 8.5 inches

 

221023-SH-lmc-ultrasounds 8 inches

PHOTO: 221023-SH-lmc-ultrasound-photo

 