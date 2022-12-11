Dec. 11, 2022 South Haven Tribune budget
Contact: Becky Kark, 269-637-1104 ext. 102
Cell phone: 269-547-1463
email: bburkert@southhaventribune.com
A1
Place across top of page:
221211-SH-social-district 19.9 inches
Place below top story across four left-hand columns:
221211-SH-holiday-train-show 16.5 inches
PHOTO: 221211-SH-train-display-woodhams
Place below top story across two right-hand columns:
221211-SH-sh-golf-cart-public-hearing 18.8 inches
Place across bottom of page:
221211-SH-rupczynski-gofundme 20 inches
PHOTOS:
221207-HP-rupczynski-family-photo
221207-HP-rupczynski-gofundme-crash (place with JUMP)
A2
Place across top three left-hand columns of page:
221211-SH-shaes-fire-rating 15.1 inches
Place across top three right-hand columns of page:
STAND-ALONE PHOTO
221211-SH-sh-garden-club-food-pantry
Place below the top story and stand-alone photos:
JUMPS From A1
A3
Place across top of page:
221211-SH-upton-lookback 48.3 inches
PHOTO:
Fred Illustration alt
Place below top story:
OBITS
221211-SH-david-kellogg-obit 10.5 inches
221211-SH-james-niffenegger-obit 29 inches FLAG
PHOTO: 221211-SH-james-niffenegger-photo
221211-SH-al-mcneal-obit 4.7 inches ($90, legacy)
PHOTO: 221211-SH-al-mcneal-photo
221211-SH-charles-hardister-obit 8.5 inches
PHOTO: 221211-SH-phillip-hardister-photo
221211-SH-fred-davis-obit 10.5 inches
PHOTO: 221211-SH-fred-davis-photo
221211-SH-nancy-whitten-obit 6.5 inches
PHOTO: 221211-SH-nancy-whitten-photo
A4 CLASSIFIEDS
If you need editorial space on this page please place the following:
STAND-ALONE PHOTO
221211-SH-miss-bangor-court-photo
221211-SH-community-calendar 35 inches (cut from bottom, if you don't have room for the photo, that's fine)
PHOTO: 221211-SH-lee-murdock
A5
Place across top three left-hand columns:
221211-SH-sh-basketball-gobles 2.6 inches
PHOTOS:
221211-SH-sh-bball-raymond-parks
221211-SH-sh-bball-demitri-barrett
Place across top three right-hand columns:
221211-SH-sh-bowling-parchment 5.8 inches
Place below STAND-ALONE basketball photo package in remaining two left-hand columns:
221211-SH-bangor-girls-bball-marcellus 5.2 inches
STAND-ALONE PHOTO:
221211-SH-kalen-osullivan-signing