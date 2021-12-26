Dec. 26, 2021 South Haven Tribune budget

Contact: Becky Kark, 269-637-1104 ext. 102

Cell phone: 269-547-1463

email: rebeccaburkert@yahoo.com

bburkert@southhaventribune.com

A1

Place across four top left-hand columns:

211226-SH-wolverine-train-display 17 inches

PHOTOS (use one or two)

211219-SH-wolverine-train-tree-santa (USE THIS ONE FOR SURE)

211219-SH-wolverine-train-village

211219-SH-wolverine-white-train-engine

211219-SH-wolverine-santa-figurine

Place across two top right-hand columns:

211226-SH-sh-safety-ordinance 20.3 inches

PHOTO: 210929-HP-sh-red-flag (USE THIS WITH THE JUMP)

Place underneath beach, water safety story:

STAND-ALONE PHOTO ONLY

211226-SH-new-years-beachballs

Place across bottom of page:

211226-SH-bangor-man-killed 11.8 inches

A2

Place across most of page:

OBITS

211226-SH-tom-saewert-obit 18 inches

PHOTO: 211226-SH-tom-saewert-photo

 

211226-SH-william-cochran 21.5 inches

 

211226-SH-sarah-mashburn-obit 10 inches

PHOTO: 211226-SH-sarah-mashburn-photo

Place in remaining space:

211226-SH-whiteford-honored-mental-health 9.1 inches

PHOTO: 211226-SH-mary-whiteford-photo

A3

Place in top two left-hand columns:

JUMPS from A1

Place underneath JUMPS

211226-SH-community-calendar 26 inches (cut from bottom)

Place across four right-hand columns:

211226-SH-lost-dog-reunited-with-owner 28.8 inches

PHOTOS

211220-SH-parker-with-parents

211220-SH-parker-in-cage (you don't have to use this if there's not enough space)

A5

Place across top of page:

211226-SH-sh-city-manager-raise

PHOTO: 211222-HP-kate-hosier-photo

Place underneath top story across three columns:

STAND-ALONE PHOTO

211226-SH-garden-club-donation

Place underneath garden club photo:

211226-SH-sh-bowling-parchment 5.5 inches

PHOTO: 211220-sh-bowling-harlee-burrows

Place underneath top story across three right-hand columns:

211226-SH-sh-swim-scc-relays 19 inches