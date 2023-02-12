Feb. 12, 2023 South Haven Tribune budget

Contact: Becky Kark, 269-637-1104 ext. 102

Cell phone: 269-547-1463

email: bburkert@southhaventribune.com

A1

Place across top of page:

230212-SH-sh-support-for-palisades 24.5 inches

PHOTO: 230208-HP-palisades2-file-photo

Place underneath top story across four left-hand columns:

230212-SH-phoenix-street-cafe 25.5 inches

PHOTOS:

230209-HP-phoenix-street-cafe-building

230212-SH-phoenix-street-jay-marcoux

Place underneath top story across two right-hand columns:

230212-SH-2022-home-sales 13.9 inches

230212-SH-vb-administrator 11.9 inches

PHOTO: 230208-HP-charles-norton-photo

A2

Place across top two left-hand columns:

230212-SH-flywheelers-train-fundraiser 9.5 inches

PHOTO: 230212-SH-house-of-david-train

230212-SH-sh-job-fair 13.6 inches

Place across top four right-hand columns:

OBITS

230212-SH-frederic-tripp-obit 10 inches

PHOTO: 230212-SH-frederic-tripp-photo

 

230212-SH-terry-king-obit 9 inches

PHOTO: 230212-SH-terry-king-photo

 

230212-SH-marilyn-konkle-obit 13 inches

PHOTO: 230212-SH-marilyn-konkle-photo

 

230212-SH-gerald-byrd-obit 4 inches

PHOTO: 230212-SH-gerald-byrd-photo

Place below obits if you have room:

230212-SH-education-honors 5.0 inches

A3

Place across top of page:

230212-SH-historic-hotel-grant 16.2 inches

PHOTO: 230212-SH-hotel-nichols-photo

Place below top story across four left-hand columns:

230212-SH-ice-breaker-recap 21.1 inches

PHOTOS:

230206-SH-ice-breaker-ramageddon

Place below top story across two right-hand columns:

230212-SH-trooper-honored 14 inches

PHOTO: 230209-HP-conner-mabie

Place across bottom of page:

JUMPS from A1

A5

Place across top  three left-hand columns:

230212-SH-sh-wrestling-conference 24.3 inches

PHOTO: 230212-SH-wrestling-zayden-rowland

Place below wrestling story:

230212-SH-bangor-conference-tourney 3.9 inches

Place across top three right-hand columns:

230212-SH-bowlers-gobles-martin 9.8 inches

PHOTO: 230212-SH-bowling-taelor-riston

A6

Place across top four left-hand columns:

230212-SH-rams-bball-galesburg 9.1 inches

PHOTO:

230212-SH-bball-ray-parks

Place below SH basketball story:

230212-SH-swim-Otsego 11.5 inches

PHOTOS: 230212-SH-swim-kyle-bos

Place across top two right-hand columns:

230212-SH-hall-of-fame-grace-carver 4.3 inches

230212-SH-lmc-deans-list 10.1 inches

A4 CLASSIFIEDS

If you have room, place the following:

230212-SH-youth-league-umpires 15 inches

230212-SH-community-calendar 39.3 inches

 

 