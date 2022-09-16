The annual North Berrien Photography Contest announced which photographers were picked to represent the character and culture of Bainbridge, Coloma, Hagar and Watervliet.
A total of 18 marvelous photographs were entered into this year’s contest for consideration. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, Facebook users cast their votes for the People’s Choice award, while the Twin City Camera Club determined the winner of the Judges’ Choice.
The winners of the 2022 contest are: “The Perfect Summer Night” by Karla Schmidt of Rockford for the Judges’ Choice and “Coloma’s Once Great Pumpkin” by Deb Hammermeister of Coloma for the People’s Choice.
Schmidt’s winning entry is a serene photo of her three boys silhouetted in the foreground, watching the sunset on Lake Michigan at the end of the first day of their vacation to the area.
Hammermeister’s winning photograph features the remains of the giant pumpkin that was a part of Storybook Lane at Deer Forest. “I choose to submit this photograph because Deer Forest was once such an important part of our community,” Hammermesiter said. “For many people Deer Forest was what put Coloma on the map.”
Honorable mention was given to photographer Emily Murphy of Watervliet in the Judges’ Choice for her image “Flight of the Honeybee,” while Kevin Marks of Coloma received honorable mention in the People’s Choice for his photo “Daybreak on Paw Paw Lake.”
Winning entries for the Judges’ and People’s Choice will have a curated selection of their work featured in an exhibition that will be on display at the North Berrien Historical Museum from April through May 2023. Winners also received local gift prizes courtesy of the Twin City Camera Club and Coloma–Watervliet Area Chamber of Commerce.
Both winners and honorable mentions were given an honorary one-year membership to the North Berrien Historical Society.