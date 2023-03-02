Looking for something fun to do that also helps others? Head over to the 10-year anniversary celebration at 3 Pillars Music. The event goes from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and will feature a variety of local musical talents.
The Backups, Dan Maxon, Jeff Hardin, Jimmy Fastiggi and Matt Lenny, who has a new CD coming out, will round out the musical acts.
Attendees can also enjoy food from Benton Harbor’s Anemal Tortaria.
Tom Ives opened the store, located at 198 Water St. in Benton Harbor, and says his business is unique because of the combination of things it offers.
“We sell records, guitars, stereo gear, accessories and we do some repair on guitar,” he said. “What makes us unusual is most places are just a guitar place or just a record place and we are both.”
3 Pillars Music does not offer lessons, instead referring potential students to The Citadel.
The event on Saturday is free to attend, but even though there isn’t a cover charge, Ives said he would match any donations made and send the money to the Benton Harbor Soup Kitchen.
Ives is seeing the popularity of vinyl increase and the store focuses on rock albums or classic jazz from the late ’60s and on. He prefers artists like Miles Davis or John Coltrane.
“We like ’80s and ’90s stuff too,” Ives said.
He added that era is harder to find on vinyl.
Over the years, 3 Pillars Music has had a variety of unique buyers and sellers. One that stands out for Ives is when a person with a very large collection passed away.
“Not that long back, a person moved on in life and I bought 3,000 rock albums and 3,000 CDs and stereo gear and magazines and newspapers,” Ives said. “We had boxes stacked to the ceiling.”
For more information on 3 Pillars Music, visit the Facebook page: facebook.com/people/3-Pillars -Music/100057255378168/