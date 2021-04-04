Over the years, various officers of the South Haven Kiwanis Club compiled meticulous notes about club activities. Thankfully, those notes and other memorabilia, dating from when the club was chartered in 1921, were carefully packed away and maintained to this day. Here’s a few facts gleaned from the historical collection:
• The club was chartered March 17, 1921 with 50 members, including the late South Haven Public Schools Superintendent L.C. Mohr, S.E. Overton of the S.E. Overton company, M.A. and L.G. Hale of the former Hale’s Department Store, Charles E. Abell, owner of Abell Drug Store, and William Ratcliffe, a local banker who donated land for what is now known as Ratcliffe Field, the athletic stadium for South Haven High School.
• The name “Kiwanis” was coined from an American Indian expression, “Nunc Kee-wanis,” which means, “We trade.” In 1920, the motto of Kiwanis became “We Build.” It remained the motto until 2005, when members voted to change it to “Serving the children of the world.”
• South Haven Kiwanians raised money to create what is now Monroe Park overlooking Monroe Boulevard. In the late 1920s, the land was privately owned. Kiwanians pursuaded owners to sell the land, which was later purchased by the City of South Haven. In exchange, Kiwanians agreed to equip and supervise at the playground during the summer months.
• In 1934 the Kiwanis Club played a major role in the creation of what is now Bronson South Haven Hospital. The club obtained a $275,000 grant from the Kellogg Foundation to help construct a 40-bed hospital on S. Bailey Avenue.
• During the 1970s, South Haven Kiwanis Club helped create Bangor Kiwanis Club. The club is no longer in existence, however Kiwanis Park in Bangor bares its name.
• During its formative years, South Haven Kiwanis club members had their lunches at a variety of eating establishments. What follows is a portion of a letter early member Charles Abell wrote to club members, dated Sept, 16, 1921: “We’ll feed at the old Gilman Cafe, upstairs. The place has changed hands and is now ably handled by a ‘gol darned’ fine looking young lady, and I have told her that the boys don’t like too much grease nor their potatoes mashed up in dish water, and she has promised the coffee won’t be too weak to stir.”
• Kiwanis International began allowing women to join in 1987. Prior to that, clubs consisted of men, only. Jan Dickerson was chosen as South Haven Kiwanis Club’s first president.
• Kiwanis clubs throughout the world were encouraged by Kiwanis International to include the singing of songs during their meetings. Songbooks were even available with a selection of hymns, classic American pop tunes and patriotic melodies. When the South Haven club celebrated its 50th anniversary in 1971, two members with a musical background wrote a song titled, “South Haven Kiwanis.” It ends with the words, “What they built will surely last through all eternity.”