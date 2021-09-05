To the editor,
The former U.S. President is now speculating about the number of terrorists that are being evacuated from Afghanistan to the United States.
Evidently, former President Trump is unable to comprehend that these evacuees are the ones that are leaving the terrorists. I doubt that these refugees will be showing up at the U.S. Capitol and behaving as Trump called his Jan. 6th supporters, like a "loving crowd" and "tremendous people" that we watched with disgust.
Whatever happened to civility and common decency?
Jeanine Budach
South Haven