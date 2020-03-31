Allen “Buck” Johnson, 81, Huntington, died March 28, 2020, He worked at Ecolab and CF Industry.
Born: Jan. 19, 1939, Halo, Kentucky, to Willie and Delphia (Bryant) Johnson. Married: Delores “Dee” King. She preceded. Surviving: children Robert (Tammy Bryan) Johnson, Donna (Bernard) Culver, 6 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, siblings Millie Skeens, Betty Isaac, Glenda McDowell, Evergit “Big Boy” (Susanna) Johnson.
Visitation: Tuesday, March 31, 2-4 & 6-8 pm, Deal-Rice Funeral Home- Huntington. Service: Wednesday, April 1, 11 a.m., funeral home. Burial in Gardens of Memory.
Memorials: American Legion Post #85, c/o Deal-Rice Funeral Home, 338 E. Washington, Huntington.
Condolences: dealrice funeralhomes.com