Raines 50 years
Riley and Rosemary (Everett) Raines celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 2, with a gathering of members in their wedding party, families and friends at Tosi’s Restaurant, Stevensville.
Riley and Rosemary have retired from their jobs of their careers. Riley worked for 55 yeas as a licensed hairdresser, owning three salons in the St. Joseph area. Rosemary retired from being the director of the Twin City Beauty College, St. Joseph. They are providing salon services for Woodland Terrace, St. Joseph Campus, and also working part-time at Starks Family Funeral Homes in Southwest Michigan.
They have one daughter, Rebecca, a music teacher for Kalamazoo schools, son-in-law, Scott Centilli, and two grandsons, Dylan and Max.
Riley and Rosemary are members of First Assembly of God (Blue Roof Church) in St. Joseph.