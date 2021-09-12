To the editor,
In the movie, 1776, made in 1969, the actor, William Daniels who portrayed John Adams sang…”Does Anybody Care?” I have that same feeling today. Politics aside, does anybody really and truly care about the survival of our democracy? “Does Anybody Care?”
I wonder, don’t you? I saw the Jan. 6th insurrection on television as millions of other Americans and people around the globe witnessed treason. President Abraham Lincoln would be appalled at the Republican party. How could anyone watch what happened on Jan. 6th at our nation’s capitol, and not be angry and awestruck?
Our democracy was founded on the premise that all men (and women) are created equal. That we have an inalienable right to happiness that we are one United States. We are all one.
Lincoln said, as in the Bible, that “United we Stand and Divided we Fall!” Are we falling or are we going to stay united?
Benjamin Franklin said he saw a nation rising not setting. It is up to each and every individual to make sure that our nation will continue to rise and make this a more perfect union.
The responsibility is ours. We must choose wisely. Our children and our children’s children depend on this generation and the generations that follow to make this country free for everyone.
Pete Wehle
South Haven