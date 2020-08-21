A man who used a plastic gun to rob a Save-On Liquor store in May of last year will spend up to 34 years in prison, according to court records.
A jury found Anthony Tyrell Wilburn, 32, guilty of burglary with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and resisting law enforcement on July 22, according to a sentencing order released this week.
Wilburn was non-fatally shot by a Huntington Police Department officer following a robbery on May 25, 2020 around 11:45 p.m., and the officer was cleared of any wrongdoing since he "responded reasonably and committed no criminal offenses when he acted to protect himself, his fellow officers, and the community," according to a press release about an investigation by Huntington County Prosecuting Attorney Amy Richison into the officer-involved shooting.
The 24 year sentence imposed by Huntington Circuit Court Judge Davin Smith was enhanced by 10 years after Wilburn was found to be a "habitual offender."
Richison said she was happy with the outcome of the jury trial and sentencing.
"Mr. Wilburn is a violent criminal with a lengthy criminal history who endangered an innocent victim," Richison said Wednesday. "I am grateful that the jury held the defendant accountable."
Police say Wilburn forced the clerk to the ground, pushed her across the floor, stole money and fled the store.
The clerk reportedly told police she sustained knee and back injuries during the struggle with the suspect.
"She indicated that a male entered the liquor store and he dropped a gun and picked it up… She also stated the gun was black and stated that she was 100 percent positive that he had a gun," the probable cause affidavit states.
Surveillance footage from Save-On Liquor reportedly shows the suspect, with his face covered by a bandana dressed in dark clothing, dropping something near the front door.
The clerk told police the suspect was wearing grey and green gloves and a black and white bandana over his face, according to the affidavit.
HPD officer Darius Hillman located Wilburn near the intersection of Guilford and Madison streets, which is about two blocks away from the liquor store located at 29 Parkmoor Drive.
Hillman pursued Wilburn on foot before he shot and apprehended him near 480 Division St, according to the affidavit.
An ISP crime scene investigator located two grey and green gloves, a black and white bandana, a black hooded jacket, and a black plastic gun in the 1800 block of Guilford Street. The investigator also located money inside a paper bag matching the description from surveillance footage near 480 Division St., where Wilburn was located.
While being treated at Lutheran Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, investigators reportedly found money in his black clothing.