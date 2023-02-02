Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.