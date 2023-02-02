SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven Center for the Arts is accepting applications for artist and food vendors for its Juried Fine Art Fair to be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 1-2, in Stanley Johnston Park.
“Each year a panel of three professional artists jury over 100 artists from eleven media categories from across Michigan and all over the United States,” the organization stated in a release.
The deadline to apply is midnight Monday, March 6.
“The art fair will be judged on Saturday, July 1, and prizes amounting to $1,500 total will be distributed to artists,” the release stated.
The Annual South Haven Art Fair is produced by the South Haven Center for the Arts.
It is a two-day juried art fair held at the Stanley Johnston Park, one block from the Lake Michigan shore on the first weekend of July.
For more information, visit the South Haven Art Fair site.
To get to the art fair application directly, click the application link.
Interested food vendors can call 637-1041 or email info@southhavenarts.org.