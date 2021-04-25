To the editor,
This past week, business leaders from some of Michigan’s largest employers have urged the state’s Republican-led legislature to avoid approving any new election laws that would reduce participation or disenfranchise voters. This is great support from these companies for all Michigan voters.
But just in case you might be feeling safe because Gov. Witmer can veto these bills. Well there’s a part in our Michigan Constitution which allows a petition signed by 360,000 of us to override her veto.
So if someone asks you to sign a petition meant to protect the integrity of the electoral process and voting rights, be very leery. This petition actually will do the opposite.
Be careful what you sign.
Judi Stimson
South Haven