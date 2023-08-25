BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Benton Harbor Sunrise Rotary Club presented its Rotary Hero Award for 2023 to Dr. James Gendernalik.
Gendernalik has served in a leadership role on a Rotary focus group project. The goals of this project were to gather non-judgmental feedback, suggestions, comments and concerns on childhood immunization and increase the awareness in our targeted area.
The Rotary Hero Award goes to a Benton Harbor Sunrise Rotarian that exemplifies “service above self” in everything they think, say and do.
The club meets weekly in person from 7:15 to 8 a.m. every Wednesday at The Secret Garden 209 W. Main St., Benton Harbor. Visitors are welcome.