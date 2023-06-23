The annual Pickle Festival returns to Berrien Springs on July 4. This is the third year after its reinvention. Last year, between 2,000 and 3,000 people attended. While the event is July 4, the village hosts a 5K race and elects the festival royalty prior to the event. This year, that took place June 17 and 18. Competing to be crowned on the court of the Pickle Festival involved applying with a written biography, a photo, and a seven -minute interview video.
“While we had many inquiries, we only received submissions in the prince and princess categories,” Rhiannon Cizon, Executive Director of the Berrien County Historical Association said. “We’ll try for Miss again next year.”
Three individuals reviewed the materials and scored participants. There was only a three-point difference between the winner and runner up in the princess category. Liam Williams was crowned prince and Reese Low our princess.
“Throughout the year they will attend Pickle Festival related events, Kindle Your Christmas Spirit, and other Berrien Springs events where asked,” Cizon said. “Without a Miss, we have invited the Prince and Princess to attend other parades and events along with the Dillmeister.”