PAW PAW — Beth Griffin will begin her third term in January as 66th district state representative after winning Tuesday’s general election.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting in Van Buren County by Wednesday morning, Griffin had received 22,820 votes while her Democratic challenger Abigail Wheeler, D-Mattawan, had tallied 15,358.
In a portion of Kalamazoo County, which is also included in the 66th District, 100 percent of the precinct polling on Wednesday morning showed Griffin had outvoted Wheeler, 5,450-4,042. However, those results did not include absentee ballots yet.
The votes as of Wednesday were unofficial, however, it appeared even without the absentee ballots from Kalamazoo County, Griffin had enough of a lead in Van Buren County to win the election.
Griffin was challenged by Wheeler, D-Mattawan, a Western Michigan University senior and a firefighter for Oshtemo Township and a volunteer firefighter for Mattawan Village Fire Department.
“I have never lost the sight of the fact of helping people in this district,” Griffin said late Tuesday.
When asked why she thought voters had chosen her, Griffin said, “When you work hard and and try to solve problems and work together, that’s how things get done.
“I’ve really worked hard to make good budget decisions for the state while helping people weather COVID-19 decisions.”
With the recent influx of coronavirus cases and deaths in Michigan, Griffin said state governmental officials like herself need to be vigilant in protecting the state’s population while trying to propel the economy forward through the pandemic.
“The primary focus is to help our district move forward while keeping safe,” she said.
Griffin, 54, is a former teacher, who previously served on the Van Buren County Board of Commissioners before seeking the 66th district House of Representative seat in 2014.