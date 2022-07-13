Senior & Co., in business since 1898 and headquartered in Landhuis Chobolobo, a historic mansion (landhuis is the term used for country houses in Curacao), produces Blue Curacao, the island’s distinctive liqueur.
The history of the liqueur, which is made from laraha, the dark green oranges that grow on the island, dates back to when the Curacao was under Spain’s control. The Spaniards attempted to plant Valencia orange trees imported from Spain, but the dry hot climate didn’t produce plump, juicy oranges. Instead, they withered, turned green, and had a bitter taste to them making them almost inedible. But the skin of the laraha (which means orange in Papiamento), dried under the sun for several days, produces a concentrated oil that is used along with spices and sugar to make a clear colored liqueur. Primarily colored blue, it also is sold by Senior & Co. in its clear form as well as in red, orange and green. Each family was said to have their own version of the liqueur passed down through succeeding generations. Even Captain Bly (think “Mutiny on the Bounty”) who captured Curacao is said to have his own secret formula for the drink.
Whatever its color, Curacao can be served as a cordial but is more typically used in cocktails.
The following recipe is courtesy of “Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hits: 85 Personal Favorites from the Red Rocker.”
Santo Sunrise
1 1/2 ounces Santo Mezquila
4 ounces fresh orange juice
Splash of grenadine
Splash of Blue Curaçao
Garnish: Fresh halved orange wheel
In a tall glass filled with ice, add the mezquila, orange juice, grenadine and Blue Curaçao. Stir well and garnish with a fresh halved orange wheel.