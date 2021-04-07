I’ve been brushing up on my gaming skills lately. Not at the casino, on the kitchen table. Since our vaccinations, we’ve been delighted to enjoy visits from our 4-year-old grandson, and he delights in finding games stashed in the various closets and hidey-holes around the house. Board games are great learning tools for young children. Extensive research, or a quick Google search aimed at putting off actually starting to write, extolls their benefits. I find I’m learning a good deal too.
Snail’s Pace Race is described as “a quick children’s racing game where everyone wins.” Players don’t pick a particular color snail to “be,” but move all snails as the roll of the dice dictates. One of the snails wins the race, though we always keep playing until every one has slimed across the finish line. We are mere snail prime movers, nudging them along their path to glory. I particularly enjoy this game because a) it’s short; b) it’s nicely crafted and esthetically pleasing, with solid wooden snails and dice and a heavy, nicely decorated board without cheesy cartoony figures; c) I can practice announcing the race in my imitation horse-track voice, which definitely ups the stakes and excitement; and d) it’s short. Also, I’m thinking we could use Monopoly money to bet on the snails and thus learn even more about math.
Jumpin’ Monkeys is another nicely designed game. Though made from plastic, the pieces are solid and well constructed. Its best feature is the catapults that allow you to launch your monkeys across the table (put in the extra leaf – they really fly). The goal is to successfully fling your monkey into the plastic tree and have it hang there by its little plastic hands. Bonus points if you can knock someone else’s previously successful monkey out of the tree. There’s something about paper bananas too, but we haven’t taken the time to figure it out. And every time we play we lose at least one, so soon we won’t have to worry about the paper bananas. The object of the game is apparently to grab monkeys from everybody else and fire them as fast as you can at the tree. Oh, and to snatch up any that land on the floor before the bird dogs lurking under the table retrieve them and chew off their little plastic hands.
And then there’s Candy Land. A classic. Except it’s not. The real Candy Land has Gumdrop Mountains with the Mountain Pass, and Molasses Swamp, and the Crooked Old Peanut Brittle House, and everything. Just opening the board would make your teeth ache. We, for some reason, have Candy Land: the Dora the Explorer Edition. Now I have nothing against Dora. I like Dora. But this game board is all about the characters. There’s barely enough sugar to sweeten a cup of tea. It’s like Weight Watcher’s Candy Land. I really liked the Molasses Swamp with its cattails and bulging, syrupy bubbles.
And it’s soooooooo long. I mean, really. One hundred and twenty-five little colored squares? Is that really necessary? It’s a game, not a postgraduate degree. And that doesn’t even include the special land-mine squares that can send you back from the Ice Cream Cone of Almost Done to Oh Please Dora, No, Not the Gingerbread Men. The research was right about one thing. It said board games develop cognitive skills like problem solving and strategy creation. I created the strategy of palming the Ice Cream Cone of Almost Done card and slipping into the stack for an unnamed 4-year-old to draw. Yes! Unfortunately, sometimes even the most skillful strategists are not farsighted enough to also palm the Oh Please Dora, No, Not the Gingerbread Men card. It’s like all those colored squares just paralyze your mind.
Gee, I hope nothing bad happens to the Candy Land game before our next play date. I hope nobody takes out a contract on Candy Land. Though I have to say, this gives me a new understanding about the mysterious disappearance of certain toys and stuffed animals in my youth. Or it would except my mother never threw out anything in her life (yeah, yeah, genetics can be hell). My big sister, on the other hand, the one who used to hide pennies under the piles of my junk in the room we shared to entice me into cleaning – I could see her tossing stuff in a heartbeat. Come to think of it, I think she’s the one who gave us Candy Land: the Dora the Explorer Edition. Probably when her grandkids outgrew it. Or maybe before.