Sustainable business forum on water levels
Michigan’s Great Southwest Sustainable Business Forum will host a luncheon program examining how high-water levels may impact local business, sustainability and climate action on Feb. 20 at Wightman in Benton Township.
High-water elevations are already affecting discharges from municipal wastewater treatment plants and industrial discharges, and could also affect sewer lines and stormwater best management practices.
There are now documented cases of national pollutant discharge elimination system permit violations caused by existing water levels.
The forum’s featured speaker is Jerrod Sanders, assistant director for the Water Resources Division at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
He will present on the current status of Great Lakes water levels, the reason why this is happening, and what EGLE is doing about it.
His talk will address issues outside of shoreline erosion that people should be concerned about, and the ongoing efforts to address those.
Lunch will cost $17 if paid online, or $20 at event.