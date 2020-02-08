Two promoted at B&L Information Systems
BRIDGMAN — B&L Information Systems announced several promotions within the Professional Services department, which specializes in ERP project implementation and spearheads all Odyssey training.
DJ Medlin was promoted to business consultant in the professional services department. Medlin has been with B&L since 2007 when she joined the company as a support consultant.
Before joining B&L, she held various positions in metal-casting companies.
Marcia Mullins was promoted to business consultant in the professional services department. Mullins joined B&L in 2007 on the customer support desk and became part of the professional services department in early 2013 where she focuses on Odyssey’s finance modules.
Prior to joining B&L, Mullins spent more than 20 years in the manufacturing sector as a financial administrator.
King named a 2019 Top Women in PR
ST. JOSEPH — Coleen King, president and founder of the full-service agency King Media, was named a PR News 2019 Top Women in PR honoree.
This prestigious group represents the women trailblazers who are making an impact in the communications field through their innovation and leadership.