Competitive Edge employees earn certification
STEVENSVILLE — Sarah Hadley and Teresa Dente, of CE Competitive Edge, earned the certification of certified advertising specialist administered by Promotional Products Association International.
Hadley is an account executive at Competitive Edge and has been with the company for 16 years.
Dente is and account executive at Competitive Edge and has been with the company for seven years.
United names director of secondary sales
ST. JOSEPH — United Federal Credit Union has named Daniel Dame as director of secondary sales at its corporate headquarters in St. Joseph.
In his role, Dame will be responsible for developing a sales strategy to include all aspects of mortgage pipeline management and efficient use of credit union resources.
Dame has more than eight years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently serving as a secondary marketing analyst at Lake Michigan Credit Union in Grand Rapids.
Dame holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Davenport University, and is working to complete his MBA.
Ganus named as UFCU senior VP of marketing
ST. JOSEPH — United Federal Credit Union has named Kaylee Ganus as its senior vice president of marketing.
Ganus will promote the corporate image throughout United’s six-state footprint by providing leadership in marketing, advertising, public relations, community relations and product management.
She was previously vice president of marketing at Honor Credit Union in Berrien Springs, where she led marketing and communication efforts.
Originally from Indiana, Ganus received her bachelor’s degree in business and master’s degree in strategic communication from Purdue University.