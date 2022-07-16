Honor Credit Union promotes Matt Ascolese to regional manager
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union announced the internal promotion of Matt Ascolese to regional manager for Honor’s Shoreline Region.
Honor’s Shoreline Region includes the Baroda, Benton Harbor, Coloma, Hartford, South Haven, Stevensville and St. Joseph member centers.
Ascolese began his career with Honor over eight years ago in 2014 and has since held the positions of market manager and member center manager in both Stevensville and Baroda. He currently resides in Stevensville with his wife, Jennifer, and three children.