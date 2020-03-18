Well, here we are into March of another election year. Is it just me, or does it seem like politicians running for office is never ending? We used to get a year off between the presidential election cycle and the off-year elections, but now it’s never ending. As the founder, president and CEO of the Confederacy United Against Balderdash and BS, I feel it’s appropriate to weigh in with some random observations on the vacuous flatulence that passes for meaningful political discourse in our culture.
Now, I know we wouldn’t wish ill-health or discomfort on anyone, but don’t you feel just a tad gleeful when a politician gets a case of laryngitis? It’s so much harder to speak out of both sides of their mouth when that happens. Some might call it poetic justice. There is a benefit, though, to being a defeated candidate. You don’t have to try and justify why you didn’t keep your campaign promises.
Members of each of the political parties have claimed at some time or another that, if they’re elected, by golly they’re going to “clean house.” I might be wrong, but haven’t they usually hired illegal aliens to do that?
We still cherish the belief that, in a democracy, anyone can grow up to be president. And anyone who doesn’t grow up can be a prime candidate for vice president. After the embarrassing meltdown of the last Democratic debate in February, and the petulant tweets from the president, I’m left convinced that, if life were fair, the bunch of them would be making a living asking, “Do you want fries with that?” Pete Buttigieg, our neighbor down the road in South Bend, actually looks like he could easily be doing that now on the weekends.
It was only a few months ago that we wrapped up another holiday season and we had to put up with periodic arguments about whether or not a nativity scene should be displayed in Washington, D.C. I just have to shake my head. Come on, folks, do you seriously think you can find three wise men and a virgin inside the D.C. Beltway?
Ever notice how sometimes the political class is successful at personifying elements of the English language. Take the term redundancy, for example. My mind can’t help but define it as Donald Trump riding in a car with airbags. Then there’s Michael Bloomberg, who has all the charisma of a speed bump. Good ole Joe Biden has been trying for years to extract both of his feet from his mouth in order that there might at least be a chance he could be understood.
And poor Elizabeth Warren. No matter how much I watched her or how hard she tried, she couldn’t electrify a fish tank if she threw a toaster in it. Oh, and Bernie Sanders? He obviously never learned one of the cardinal rules of life: It’s better to remain silent and thought a fool than to speak up and remove all doubt.
The conservative vs liberal dichotomy has dominated the battles over politics and public policy. They each seem to justify whatever disingenuous positions and efforts are necessary to leverage control of government. Conservatives want more control over our private lives and behavior while liberals want to dictate what must be accepted and tolerated in our public behavior.
What I have seen of conservatives and liberals has led me to the following analogy: not for all of them, mind you, just too many of them. A conservative sees a person drowning 55 feet from shore, throws him 25 feet of rope and tells him to start swimming. A liberal will throw him 50 feet of rope, then drop his end, saying he has to go off to do another good deed.
It strikes me that, although Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders couldn’t be farther apart politically, they are kindred spirits in representing what it is to be an artful demagogue. That is to say, a man who can rock the boat himself and persuade everyone else that there’s a terrible storm at sea.
The 2020 campaign will march on to its inevitable conclusion. Liberal or conservative, they will both move on as they continue to share one thing in common: They are better at inventing reforms than they are at ensuring that they are well and honestly administered.
Ah, democracy. You gotta love it. It’s a device that ensures we shall be governed no better than we deserve. H.L. Mencken called it the art and science of running the circus from the monkey cage.