To the editor,
Last year, South Haven’s high water levels caused millions of dollars of damage. Just one year later, maps put South Haven in the midst of a drought. Such shifts, which climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe calls “Global Weirding,” may explain why a majority of Van Buren and Allegan residents responding to Yale climate opinion surveys expressed concern about global warming, felt Congress should do more to address it and said fossil fuel companies should pay a carbon tax.
A carbon tax is gaining popularity as a tool for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Forty countries around the world have carbon pricing in place. In the U.S., business and investment groups support such measures because climate change endangers our financial security.
In the U.S. House, three carbon-pricing bills have been introduced this year: H.R. 2307, 2451, and 3039. Each places a steadily rising fee on fossil fuels to discourage their use, each returns at least some of the monies to American families as a buffer against increased energy costs, and each includes a border carbon adjustment (BCA) to protect American businesses and encourage global carbon pricing.
While the U.S. hesitates on carbon pricing, the European Union, a major trading partner, is raising its carbon price and preparing to implement a BCA in January 2023. If the US has no carbon price, the carbon fees American companies could have paid to the U.S. (and returned to American families as a monthly cash-back payment) will go instead into the coffers of the European Union.
A U.S. carbon tax, dividend, and border adjustment will protect our environment and American businesses. Without a carbon price here, border adjustments elsewhere are bad for our businesses. Therefore, join me in urging Rep. Upton to support legislation that puts a price on carbon emissions.
Mary Ann Renz
Citizens' Climate Lobby's Liaison for MI-06
Kalamazoo