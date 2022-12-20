The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce announced changes to its awards gala, which is set for April 13.
The gala will be adding three new awards while combining a previous one in 2023.
The three new awards are the Hospitality Award, the Sustainability Award “Big Green” and the Maverick Award.
The Chamber decided to combine the large and small business awards into one.
Previous awards will continue to be handed out.
They include the Nonprofit Champion, Shelby County Community Lifetime Achievement, the John A. Hartnett Sr. Business Person, the Golden Apple Outstanding Educator and Outstanding Citizen awards.
Nominations for all of the previously mentioned awards are due by Jan. 31, 2023.
The Hospitality Award will be given to an individual who provides “outstanding customer service to guests and their fellow employees in Shelby County,” according to the gala award descriptions.
The recipient “best exemplifies a demonstrated commitment to making its customers feel welcome and prides itself on high quality service.”
Nominations should include a well-detailed account of how that individual’s customer service has earned respect, according to the description.
The sustainability award will be given to an individual, individuals or business that “has made contributions to the future sustainability of Shelby County that goes beyond day-to-day practices to protect the environment,” reads the description.
Those efforts should also be documented.
And the Maverick award will be given to young professionals younger than 40 years old who are “rocking the business world through professional achievement, leadership and civic involvement.”
The newly-combined Business of the Year award will honor a Chamber member company, regardless of its size.
The nomination form for all of the awards can be found at the Chamber’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Shelby CoChamberofCommerce.