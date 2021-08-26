Charles Leon Baird, 94, Rochester, passed away at 11:40 a.m., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Chase Center, Logansport.
He was born Oct. 14, 1926, in Fulton, the son of James Beveridge “Bev” and Lorene (Kern) Baird. He served with the United States Navy in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. On June 28, 1947 in Fort Wayne, he married Dorothy L. Newton and she survives.
Mr. Baird had been a mechanic for International Harvester for more than forty years and retired from T.M. Morris Manufacturing in Fulton. He had also been a farmer, a member of Fulton Baptist Temple and the Fulton Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy L. Baird, Rochester; daughters Nancy (Johnny) Thompson, Twelve Mile, Stella (Hiram) Hoover, Grass Creek, Karen (Bob) Mundy, Logansport; 9 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren; sister Sharon Baird, Fulton; brother-in-law Gerald Newton, Fulton; sister-in-law Bonnie Newton, Riverside, Calif., several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother James B. Baird, and sister,Maxine Yater.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Fulton Community Center, East Dunn Street, Fulton. Friends may visit from noon-2 p.m. Sunday at the Community Center. Burial will be in the Fulton Cemetery, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Fulton County Veterans’ Honor Guard. Arrangements are by Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com