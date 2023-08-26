Church of the Mediator in Harbert will be joined by St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church in Benton Harbor, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in St. Joseph and Trinity Church in Niles to celebrate the Lakeshore Collective Sandy mass. Service will begin at 5 p.m., Sunday, but attendees may want to arrive early. The event will take place at St. Joseph’s Lion’s Park Beach north shelter, which is the first shelter by the volleyball court. A potluck will follow mass. There is a $10 parking fee, and you will need your license plate number to register. For those willing to walk, you may find free parking further away. It is recommended that attendees bring a blanket, towel or comfortable folding chair, a dish or desert to pass and their own picnic table service. St. Augustine will be providing cold drinks. In case of rain, the event will be held at St. Augustine’s, 1753 Union Ave., Benton Harbor.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 245 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, celebrated Pastor James Childs at a 38th year appreciation service Friday, and will conclude the celebration at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, with special guest pastor Bryan L. Watkins of New Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Buchanan.