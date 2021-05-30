To the editor,
The Public Policy Committee of the South Haven Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) recently met with local clerks in the greater South Haven area. That meeting revealed that Michigan clerks were not consulted before any of the 39 pieces of currently proposed voting legislation were crafted. In fact, no one from either the Michigan Association of County Clerks or the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks was consulted.
Why? Our clerks are the ones charged with carrying out this legislation. Throughout Michigan, these clerks have a reputation of being hard working, meticulous, and honest officials dedicated to ensuring that our elections are carried out in an accurate and timely fashion.
Instead of creating legislation that answers the concerns of our clerks and help them be even more efficient in their task, 39 proposed pieces of mostly voter suppression legislation would be dumped on these clerks’ backs. And some of this legislation would be unfunded (such as video surveillance of the ballot boxes) and burden local municipalities and townships with added costs.
Over and over, during our meeting with local clerks, they stressed the safety and accuracy of how elections currently are facilitated. For example, it was pointed out that when an absentee ballot request is sent out and then returned to the clerk as undeliverable, there is a process in place for subsequent efforts to contact the voter. If the voter cannot be reached, they are purged from the voting list.
The election clerks at our committee meeting were clear. When asked what they wanted, they stated that they wanted things that would make things easier to vote (early voting, ease of acquiring absentee ballot) and things that would make counting the votes more efficient.
One clerk commented that they have a “sacred duty” that should be made easier, not harder. These clerks would like more time to process ballots and speed up the process for closing. They would like to see efforts to “streamline” the process.
This madness must stop. Michigan Legislators must put all proposed voting legislation on hold until the Michigan Association of County Clerks and the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks are fully brought into the legislative process.
These are our voting process specialists. They need to be respected and listened to, not ignored.
Mary Montgomery Clifford
Grand Junction