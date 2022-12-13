As the saying goes, the show must go on.
Ron Sexton’s appearance at the Strand is still scheduled after the comedian, who performs under the stage name Donnie Baker, was attacked over the weekend.
David M. Finkel of the Strand confirmed that Baker will go on as planned with heightened security following an attack that left him shaken.
Sexton was on the north side of Indianapolis late Sunday night when a vehicle pulled up beside him. The driver inside that vehicle began firing, fortunately missing him each time.
Sexton counted nine bullet holes from the damage left to his rental car after he escaped.
Prior to the incident, he was returning to Indianapolis after doing a show in Portland, Ind. and was going to grab a late dinner.
“I’m lucky to be alive,” he said, adding he knows who attacked him. “I still go in and out of shock.”
He agreed that performing two shows in Shelbyville will be a welcomed distraction this weekend – once he becomes Donnie Baker, he becomes fully invested in the character.
The 7 p.m. show is sold out but tickets remain for the 9:30 p.m. performance. Admission is $30.
“The show will be a great show,” Finkel said.
Baker immediately reached out to Finkel after the incident.
“I felt very bad for him,” Finkel said. “He’s a wonderful supporter of the Strand.”
Security will be increased following Sunday’s incident.
There will be uniformed and non-uniformed police officers at the Strand that night and Finkel pointed to the security cameras as well.
“It’s a good exercise for us. There’s no question,” Finkel said. “I’m sure Donnie is going to be even funnier than he normally is.”
One thing the Strand takes great effort is ensuring the comfort and safety of its audience.
“There are a lot of things that happen at the Strand that no one notices each and every time for safety,” he said, adding that the building receives a yearly safety inspection.
Over the weekend, volunteers noticed during the Carpenters Christmas a humorous moment that the audience was unaware was happening – but one that highlighted the theatre’s safety efforts.
While Lisa Rock sang “Ave Maria” without a microphone and only accompanied by her pianist, the rest of the band was offstage.
Volunteers were amused when they saw on the security camera that band members were doing an interpretive dance to Rock’s performance.
“It just goes to show we’re looking at you all the time,” Finkel said “We’ve always done things like that.”
Sexton was unsure how many times he has performed at the Strand but estimated it was close to 10.
Originally from the south side of Indianapolis, he has made it a tradition to come down to perform during the holiday season.
“I love the theatre,” he said. “I love a theatre that has history to it.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting the entertainment industry down, he was grateful to be back on stage.
“It’s been everything,” he said “I will never complain about a bad gig again. It’s been really nice being able to get back. You just feel the synergy between the crowds and everybody involved. It’s something I never want to go through again.”
It’s been a few years due to the pandemic since he last performed in Shelbyville, he said.
“I always have a few new tricks up my sleeve,” he said.