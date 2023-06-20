ST. JOSEPH — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a Stevensville man who was being lodged at the Berrien County jail on charges of homicide.
According to a news release, David Mabry, 60, was found unresponsive in his cell in the receiving area of the jail around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
“Lifesaving measures were taken by jail staff and Medic 1 Ambulance but were unsuccessful,” Sheriff Paul Bailey stated in a news release, adding that Mabry had previous medical conditions.
An autopsy will be done by the WMed Office of the Medical Examiner.
State police previously released a statement via Twitter that Mabry was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 57-year-old woman around 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Russell Road in Baroda Township.
Mabry was arraigned Monday on open murder and weapons offenses.
While authorities have not released the name of the woman who was allegedly killed byDavid Mabry, family members have identified her as Mary Mabry. According to her son, Alexander Mckenzie, David Mabry was his mother’s stepson.
The state police said the woman and her husband were sitting on their backyard patio Sunday when David Mabry stopped by and shot her without any visible provocation. Mabry then left the scene in a vehicle after a brief struggle with his father.
After a diligent search, police said Mabry was arrested without incident.