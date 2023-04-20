BARODA — A new English pub-style restaurant is set to open this May in the former Baroda Tap & Grille building.
Founder Nick Geaney said the sale on the building closed on Wednesday morning, and he plans to open the new restaurant, named Rose & Crown, by the end of May.
Geaney, an England native, ran a pub there before moving to the United States, where he began working in manufacturing.
Kate Slocombe, who has experience at several local bars, will be the general manager.
Rose & Crown’s menu will offer English pub staples like fish and chips and bangers and mash, as well as some fusion offerings like a burger and a Wednesday night fried chicken special. Geaney said he’s hired the main chef.
“The food is going to be top-end, because that’s my background,” Geaney said.
Geaney said he wants to offer a spectrum of price points: the weeknight specials will offer more affordable options, but customers can also try higher-end dishes like salmon and prime rib.
All items on the kids menu will cost $7.50 and include a soft drink and dessert.
“It’s casual dining, but at that next level, with a bar influence,” he said.
Located at 8906 First St., the downtown Baroda restaurant will feature English and craft beer as well as range of cocktails.
Geaney and Slocombe said the new restaurant will have larger windows, hanging flower baskets outside and a new slate floor. British pub signs will hang on the walls, and both an American and English flag will fly outside.
Rose & Crown will hold several soft openings in May, before opening for the summer season. The Facebook page, Rose & Crown Baroda, will have more information.
They plan to be open seven days a week, and on Sundays, Slocombe said they will show soccer matches.
“Sundays, I’m very excited for,” Slocombe said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of soccer bars in the area, but I’m hoping to build that up.”