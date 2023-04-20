230420-HP-rose-crown1-photo.jpg

Founder Nick Geaney, right, and Kat Slocombe, general manager, will soon open the Rose & Crown in the former Baroda Tap and Grille, located in downtown Baroda.

 Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff

BARODA — A new English pub-style restaurant is set to open this May in the former Baroda Tap & Grille building.

Founder Nick Geaney said the sale on the building closed on Wednesday morning, and he plans to open the new restaurant, named Rose & Crown, by the end of May.

Geaney, an England native, ran a pub there before moving to the United States, where he began working in manufacturing.

Kate Slocombe, who has experience at several local bars, will be the general manager.

230420-HP-rose-crown2-photo.jpg

Nick Geaney is purchasing the former Baroda Tap & Grille, located in downtown Baroda.

Rose & Crown’s menu will offer English pub staples like fish and chips and bangers and mash, as well as some fusion offerings like a burger and a Wednesday night fried chicken special. Geaney said he’s hired the main chef.

“The food is going to be top-end, because that’s my background,” Geaney said.

Geaney said he wants to offer a spectrum of price points: the weeknight specials will offer more affordable options, but customers can also try higher-end dishes like salmon and prime rib.

All items on the kids menu will cost $7.50 and include a soft drink and dessert.

“It’s casual dining, but at that next level, with a bar influence,” he said.

Located at 8906 First St., the downtown Baroda restaurant will feature English and craft beer as well as range of cocktails.

230420-HP-rose-crown3-photo.jpg

Founder Nick Geaney will be renovating the former Baroda Tap and Grille, located in downtown Baroda, into a new restaurant, the Rose & Crown.

Geaney and Slocombe said the new restaurant will have larger windows, hanging flower baskets outside and a new slate floor. British pub signs will hang on the walls, and both an American and English flag will fly outside.

Rose & Crown will hold several soft openings in May, before opening for the summer season. The Facebook page, Rose & Crown Baroda, will have more information.

They plan to be open seven days a week, and on Sundays, Slocombe said they will show soccer matches.

“Sundays, I’m very excited for,” Slocombe said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of soccer bars in the area, but I’m hoping to build that up.”

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana