BARODA — Sesshin Grooming & Spa, a new pet grooming and sitting business, recently celebrated its grand opening.
Sesshin Grooming & Spa is located at 1643 Lemon Creek Road in Baroda. Owner Nikki Andrews has worked in the pet care industry for more than 16 years, a news release stated.
“We are thrilled to be opening Sesshin Grooming & Spa in Baroda,” Andrews said in a prepared release. “I have a love for animals and want to provide a safe and comfortable environment for pets to receive the care they need. I look forward to serving pet owners in the area.”
Sesshin Grooming & Spa will offer a range of grooming services, including haircuts, baths, nail trimming and more.
“It’s been a joy to see Nikki Andrews turn her passion for pet grooming into a successful business with our guidance,” said Jackie Yates, Women’s Business Center manager, in a prepared statement. “The Women’s Business Center is happy for her success and takes pride in supporting women entrepreneurs like her.”
The groomers also provide specialty house calls for stressed, elderly or disabled animals that are best served in their own environment, the release stated.
Appointments can be made by calling 930-0585 or by visiting their website at www.sesshin groomingandspa.com.
“This grand opening would not have been possible without the support of my dad, Glenn Andrews, the counseling and business advice from Jackie and Kristen at the Women’s Business Center at Cornerstone Alliance, and the village board of Baroda, which welcomed my business with open arms,” Andrews said in the release.