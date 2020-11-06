BENTON TOWNSHIP — One person is dead and another is fighting for his life following two separate crashes in Benton Township on Wednesday.
Detective Lt. Michael DenDooven said a 63-year-old Benton Township resident, the driver of a Ford Explorer, was pronounced dead at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, after a crash at 12:24 a.m. on M-139 at Highland Avenue. A passenger, a 51-year-old woman from Benton Harbor, was admitted to Lakeland for treatment of injuries, as was a 24-year-old Benton Harbor woman who’d been in an Audi involved in the crash.