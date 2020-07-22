BENTON TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Benton Township man was shot and killed Tuesday night in what police are calling a drive-by shooting at the Phillips 66 gas station/convenience store on Pipestone Road, near M-139.
Benton Township Chief of Police Brian Smit said the shooting doesn't appear to be connected to the looting of the store last week by 20 to 30 teens and young adults, but they are still investigating. The looting was caught on tape and widely circulated on Facebook before it was taken down.