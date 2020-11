GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When most teenagers were getting ready for Halloween, Larry Levin was putting on a shirt and tie for his first day at work. The busy holiday season was just about to start, so his friend's dad offered him the chance to give the job a try and find out whether he had what it takes to work in a retail environment. His friend's Dad was Fred Meijer.