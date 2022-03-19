BENTON HARBOR — More than 5,300 pounds of empty water bottles have been recycled through a recycling program at Benton Harbor High School.
The program is offered during the state’s water distribution hours, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Residents are asked to pick up 33-gallon plastic bags from the high school to use to return empty water bottles during water distribution hours. Caps may be left on the bottles and bottles can be crushed, but do not need to be in order to be recycled. Only water bottles can be recycled at this site.
Two trailers of empty water bottles have already been processed and a third trailer is currently accepting empty water bottles.
Plastic bags for recycling are also available for delivery, and empty water bottles will be collected during the state’s homebound deliveries.
A recent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency study confirmed that certified filters, if properly installed and maintained, are effective in reducing lead in Benton Harbor drinking water. The Berrien County Health Department has filters available free of charge.
Despite the study, state officials are still recommending city residents use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth and mixing powdered infant formula until all of the lead water service lines are replaced, which is expected to take until April 19, 2023.
For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free bottled water continues to be provided by the state for Benton Harbor residents. More than 10 million bottles of water have been distributed since September 2021.
To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the city, contact 211, which is available 24/7. The water distribution schedule is as follows:
Saturday
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor
- 2-4 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
Sunday
- 2-4 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 pm – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Monday
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
Tuesday
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
Wednesday
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
Thursday
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Southwest Community Action Agency, at 331 Miller St., will host self-serve water pickup as follows:
- Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
More information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.