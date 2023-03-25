BENTON HARBOR — Hard work and dedication paid off for Abonmarche Consultants of Benton Harbor when the company received the 2023 Honorable Conceptor Award earlier this month.
The engineering firm won the award for its work in helping Benton Harbor replace virtually all of the lead water service lines in the city in about one year, said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad, who attended the ceremony in Grand Rapids on March 11.
“For Abonmarche to receive the award for the lead service lines project is quite the yeoman’s honor and achievement,” Muhammad said.
The city had almost 5,000 water service lines that needed to be certified as free of lead or replaced.
Muhammad said the groundwork and studies were already done so the lead service lines could be replaced, but it was estimated that it would take 20 years to replace them because the city didn’t have the money.
He said the city was prepared due to its positive relationship with Abonmarche since 1980.
“Abonmarche is in at least nine other cities, but their headquarters are in Benton Harbor,” Muhammad said. “They could be anywhere because they have grown and become more influential in the field of engineering.”
As of Friday, 4,474 service lines (99.5 percent) have been replaced or certified as being free of lead. Only 21 water service lines are left to be checked and possibly replaced, according to the Benton Harbor Lead Service Line Replacement Status Dashboard.
Muhammad said some of those 21 service lines go to houses that have been condemned and are unsafe to enter.
Residents were advised to use certified water filters provided by the Berrien County Health Department after higher-than-acceptable amounts of lead were found in some of the drinking water in the fall of 2018.
Efforts to remove the lead lines accelerated in the fall of 2021, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer directed state officials to help the city remove the lead service lines in 18 months. The state started providing bottled water to residents after telling them to use bottled water for drinking and cooking.
The city’s lead water crisis resulted in the state giving Benton Harbor $10 million in the state’s 2022 budget approved in September 2021 and $45 million in the state’s supplemental budget plan approved in March 2022.
In January 2022, Benton Harbor city commissioners awarded $33.2 million in contracts to five contractors to replace the city’s lead water service lines by April 19.