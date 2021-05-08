Black Wall Street pic

Supporters of creating Black Wall Street zones in Benton Harbor release balloons in front of Benton Harbor High School during a Friday news conference.

 Louise Wrege / HP staff

BENTON HARBOR — It’s time to take back the land for Benton Harbor residents.

That’s what about 20 supporters of an idea to create Black Wall Street zones in Benton Harbor said during a news conference Friday.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege