BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County Health Department will begin providing COVID-19 booster shots to all adults starting next week.
According to a news release Wednesday, the health department has a clinic for adults wanting a booster or first dose available as soon as Dec. 7 in Benton Harbor. All vaccine brands will be available.
Additional vaccine clinics are available in Benton Harbor and Niles in December and January, with more to be scheduled as demand requires.
Vaccines appointments for ages 5 and up continue to be available. Parents and guardians wishing to vaccinate children over the age of 5 or adults wanting a COVID-19 booster may schedule an appointment online at bchdmi.org/covid19. A parent or guardian must provide consent before any minor under the age of 18 may receive their vaccination.
Clinics for ages 12 and up at the Niles office are available but are walk-in only – no scheduling necessary. Walk-in hours for these clinics are from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 15.
“We’re urging families and adults to consider vaccinating their children and getting a booster for themselves,” said Guy Miller, interim health officer for the Berrien County Health Department, in the release. “Researchers have found the COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters to be safe and beneficial to reducing COVID-19 transmission in our community and keeping vulnerable individuals safe, particularly as families and friends gather to celebrate the holidays.”
Appointments are available online for self-scheduling for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine at bchdmi.org/covid19.
Residents with limited internet access are encouraged to call the Berrien County Health Department at 1-800-815-5485 for assistance in scheduling an appointment.