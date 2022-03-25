Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Windy. Rain and snow showers this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Andrae Townsel was chosen Thursday to become superintendent of the Calvert County Public School district in Maryland.
“Nearly six months ago, the board received confirmation from Dr. (Daniel) Curry that he was retiring June 30, 2022, so we started what is considered one of the most important tasks that a board of education has is to hire a superintendent,” said Calvert County school board President Pamela Cousins, before the vote was taken during Thursday’s meeting. “We proceeded with that work to hire a search firm, conducted the necessary work to make that happen to bring forth candidates and with stakeholder input, we have come to a decision with our new superintendent.”