BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor police have made an arrest in connection with a Dec. 12, 2021, shooting.
Mike Clark, deputy director of the Benton Harbor Public Safety, said Kylen Jenkins has been arraigned in Berrien County Trial Court on three counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge of a firearm at a building causing injury, six counts of felony firearms and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Clark said he did not immediately know the defendant’s age or home town.
Police were called at 9:14 p.m. last Dec. 12 to the River Terrace Apartments on a report of gunfire into a residence.
Upon arrival, police learned the victims had been driven to (then) Spectrum Health Lakeland St. Joseph.
At the emergency room, officers found two victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 3-month old girl.
At the family’s request, the public safety department did not release the names of the victims. Clark said both were released after treatment of minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tip line at 927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP, or provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app located in the app store. Search the app store by entering Benton Harbor DPS.
Benton Harbor Public Safety was assisted by the Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.