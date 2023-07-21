BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor voters will decide during the Aug. 8 primary election which four of the six candidates for two Benton Harbor commissioner-at-large seats will advance to the November ballot.
The two incumbents, Commissioners MaryAlice Adams and Edward Isom, face four challengers: Tyrone Davis, Emma Kinnard, Shaquille Turner and the current 2nd Ward Commissioner Jerry Edwards.
Edwards is running as a write-in candidate. He said he decided not to run for the 2nd Ward seat because he’s better suited to represent the entire city and not just one ward.
Voters can also get a look at the candidates during the City of Benton Harbor Commissioner-At-Large Candidate Forum on Wednesday. The forum is being moderated by Berrien County Commissioner Mamie Yarbrough and sponsored by Berrien Forward. The forum will start at 5 p.m. at the Benton Harbor Public Library.
More information can be found on the Berrien Forward Facebook page.
When contacted by The Herald-Palladium, most of the candidates said their top concerns are jobs and housing for residents.
MaryAlice Adams
Adams, 64, said she is running for a fourth four-year term on the city commission because there’s still work to be done.
“To be honest, I hadn’t seen anything happening until I got involved,” she said. “I think I’ve been a very key player in bringing things to fruition, working with other like-minded officials across the board.”
One of the items she said she pushed for was allowing medical and recreational marijuana to be grown and sold in the city. She said it was important to decriminalize cannabis to help people like her daughter, who had epilepsy.
In addition, allowing marijuana businesses in Benton Harbor increased the city’s tax base and created jobs.
Adams said job training and affordable housing are the major problems the city faces. But before those problems can be fixed, she said the mental health of the community needs to be improved. She said many people are stuck in a rut and need hope.
“I am running because government is supposed to work for the people, not against them,” she said. “I’m not a politician. I’m a public servant.”
Adams is married to Jesse Adams Sr. and has four adult children. She is a licensed professional cosmetologist and runs A Different Direction Beauty Salon from her home.
She was first elected as a commissioner-at-large in 2011, and reelected in 2015 and 2019.
Tyrone Davis
Davis, 50, said he’s running because it’s time for a change in Benton Harbor.
“I want to get more information to the people,” Davis said. “It’s time for a change. I feel like no one is getting straight to the point with people.”
Davis said one of the city’s biggest problems is violence.
“I want to bring order back to the city,” Davis said. “... You do that by making everybody feel like they’re a part of something.”
He said the city’s lack of a finance director is a big problem because people need to know more about the city’s finances.
“I’m focused on the future,” he said. “You have to go big and keep going. ... Dream big and if you fall, get back up and keep moving.”
Davis is the owner of Heavenly Hot Dogs and Catering Service at 205 W. Main St. Benton Harbor. If elected, this would be his first political office.
Jerry Edwards
Edwards, 69, said the biggest obstacle facing the city is that officials don’t cooperate with each other.
“Until the government body works together, that’s the No. 1 problem,” said Edwards, a retired community activist. “... If we can get together and work together, then I believe the rest of the city will catch on and we can get some things done.”
He said the city needs more jobs, but sees the lack of affordable housing as the bigger problem.
“If I don’t have a place to live, it doesn’t make sense to look for a job in that area,” he said.
Edwards said he wants to be reelected because many of the projects he’s been working on are not done, such as in the parks and along Ox Creek.
He said one of his passions is encouraging young people to get involved in city government.
“They think outside the box and they want to help design their own futures,” he said.
Edwards is married to Alfredia Edwards. He has seven adult children. He was first elected to the 2nd Ward in 2019.
Edward Isom
Isom, 61, said he brought stability to the city’s Personnel and Finance Committee since he became the chair.
“I want to continue on doing that and keep the city’s budget balanced,” said Isom.
Isom said the top issue facing the city is getting job training for the youth.
“We need to get a skilled workforce in the city,” said Isom, who is a machine builder at Getman Corp. in Bangor. “That would lure more technical jobs here. ... We want the residents of Benton Harbor to make a living wage so they can take care of their family.”
While he has been in office, he said many roads have been repaired and all of the lead water service pipes have been replaced.
“By me staying on this commission, we can continue on the growth,” Isom said. “We can expect great things. ... I want to be part of the growth in this city.”
Isom was appointed to the city commission twice before being elected to a partial term in November 2017. He was reelected in November 2019. He is married to Yvonne Isom and has five adult children.
Emma Kinnard
Kinnard, 80, said one of the biggest problems with the city commissioners is that they don’t cooperate. She said she wants to help them work together and follow the city’s charter, which states the city should have a finance director.
“We’ve been without a finance director for years,” Kinnard said. “Every time we get one, he’s gone. You know that finances are very important to a community, a household, anything you finance. I want to be one that demands that we be true to that and have things in place just like the charter says.”
She said she also wants to listen to the people not just when she’s running for office, but after she’s elected.
“One of the things that I feel is a slap in the face to the community is asking (residents) for their votes now and after they get in those seats, they don’t have time to talk to them or to go and knock on their doors to see how they’re doing now,” Kinnard said.
In addition, she said the city needs to do more work to fix the city’s streets and schools.
“I’d like to see them perform like they really care about our children,” Kinnard said.
She said children will do better in school if they know they are loved and cared for. Kinnard, who has two adult children, is a retired paraprofessional from Benton Harbor Area Schools.
Shaquille Turner
Turner, 30, said when he was young, his grandmother talked to him about what Benton Harbor used to be like, with lots of businesses and activities.
“As a young person, we want to know what happened,” Turner said. “We ask the question, but we don’t get a response.”
He said elected officials need to be held accountable so they move the city forward.
Turner said communication between the city government and residents needs to improve. He said many residents still want to know if their drinking water is safe, even though the city – with state and federal help – replaced all of the lead water service lines.
He said other major problems facing the city is that the income of residents is too low and there is too much violence in the city.
“We need to sit down and talk with residents,” he said. “I would go door-to-door and really listen to them. ... It’s a critical time in our community. It’s time for change.”
In addition, he said children need to be taught that going to college isn’t the only way to get a good-paying job.
Turner is an over-the-road truck driver and works as a division manager and CDL instructor with Schneider National.