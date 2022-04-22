220422-HP-auxillary-donation-photo.jpg

Dea Carly Thompson, left, and Sue Burch, members of the Avenue Family Network Auxiliary, display blankets they made for children at the Cora Lamping Center.

 Photo provided / Kathy Landeck

ST. JOSEPH — The Avenue Family Network Auxiliary has donated $23,000 to the network toward building a playground at the Cora Lamping Center for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

The shelter is located in Benton Harbor.

