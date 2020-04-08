200408-HP-bath-body-works-photo

Bath & Body Works is moving from The Orchards Mall to a new location at Fairplain Plaza, next to the Ulta Beauty store.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Bath & Body Works is in the process of leaving The Orchards Mall for a nearby location.

The space that the national retailer is moving to is next to Ulta Beauty in the Fairplain Plaza.

