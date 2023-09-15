Caprice McDonald, a YMCA community wellness coordinator, pitches an idea for Healthy Corner Stores during a Pop Up Giving event sponsored by the United Way of Southwest Michigan on Thursday night at Lake Michigan College’s Welch Center.
Amanda Drew, a senior director of impact strategies at United Way of Southwest Michigan, talks about a 2-1-1 Social Service Hotline during a Pop Up Giving event sponsored by the United Way of Southwest Michigan on Thursday night at Lake Michigan College’s Welch Center.
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Caprice McDonald was all smiles Thursday night after receiving a large check from United Way of Southwest Michigan.
McDonald presented on behalf of Be Healthy Berrien for a chance to win money for the organization at United Way’s fundraising event Pop Up Giving, which was held at the Lake Michigan College Welch Center in Benton Township. Among the three nonprofits that pitched their community-oriented projects, Be Healthy Berrien won first place for their plan to connect local stores with food vendors in low-income communities.