220505-HP-bedlam-bicycle-pic1.jpg

Kevin Haddox, owner of Bedlam Bicycle Co., holds his dog, Betty, on Wednesday inside his soon-to-be bike shop in downtown Benton Harbor. Haddox will sell and repair bikes at 153 W. Main St.

 Photos by Tony Wittkowski / HP staff

BENTON HARBOR — An old Benton Harbor building is getting new wheels.

Bedlam Bicycle Co. is expected to open in June at 153 Main St. in downtown Benton Harbor, where owner Kevin Haddox will sell and repair bikes.

220505-HP-bedlam-bicycle-pic2.jpg

Bedlam Bicycle Co., which is expected to open in June at 153 Main St. in downtown Benton Harbor, will sell bike brands like Merckx and Bianchi.
220505-HP-bedlam-bicycle-pic3.jpg

Bedlam Bicycle Co. is opening in June at 153 Main St. in downtown Benton Harbor.
220505-HP-bedlam-bicycle-pic4.jpg

Kevin Haddox, owner of Bedlam Bicycle Co., discusses what services he plans to offer at his Benton Harbor business Wednesday.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana

Tags