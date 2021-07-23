210723-HP-bens-pretzels1-photo.jpg

Julie Weckel, pictured, and her husband, Patrick, will open a Ben’s Soft Pretzels at 136 Territorial Road in downtown Benton Harbor.

 Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON HARBOR — On a trip to University Park Mall in Mishawaka, Julie Weckel’s daughter told her she had to try Ben’s Soft Pretzels.

“After the first bite, that was it,” Weckel said.

210723-HP-bens-pretzels2-photo.jpg

Ben’s Soft Pretzels is scheduled to open in September in downtown Benton Harbor. It will occupy the space that used to house Charlie’s Piggin’ N’ Grinnin’ restaurant.

