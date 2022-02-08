BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor homeowners will face fines and potential jail time if they have lead service lines in their houses and don’t replace them.
Benton Harbor city commissioners Monday approved mandating property owners who don’t replace their lines within 180 days be fined up to $500 and face up to 90 days of jail time – along with being required to serve up to 250 hours of community service.
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the spirit of the ordinance is not to be punitive, but to be restorative “to make sure that the city exhausts all options, all resources, to replace every lead service line.”
Owners can replace the lead service lines at their own expense or take part in the free Lead Service Line Replacement Program, which is offered by the city.
Historically, water service lines from the property line to the house were the responsibility of the homeowner. That changed in 2018, when the state’s new standards on drinking water required that public water systems replace all lead service lines up to within 18 inches inside homes starting Jan. 1, 2021.
Contractors can’t replace them until a Water Service Line Agreement Form is completed to allow the workers on private property and into the home.
The agreement states the city will replace the homeowner’s portion of the lead service line and repair them if needed for up to one year after construction. After that, the homeowner will be responsible for repairs.
The new ordinance also allows renters to grant access to buildings if the owner is not available.
In 2018, the state put the city under a lead advisory after eight of the 30 Benton Harbor homes tested for lead were above the action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb), and the 90th percentile of the samples was 22 ppb for lead. The city has been required to test homes for lead every six months since then.
In October, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all of the city’s lead service lines need to be replaced within 18 months.
In January, city commissioners approved more than $33 million in contracts for lead line replacement, which is expected to be done by April 19, 2023.
According to an online dashboard made by Abonmarche, 439 of the 4,322 assumed lead service lines have been replaced so far. In the last 30 days, seven of them were replaced and 15 were verified as not being made of lead.
A link to the online dashboard can be found at lead-service-line-inventory-abonmarche.hub.arcgis.com.
Meanwhile, residents continue to be urged by city and state officials to only use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula out of an abundance of caution.